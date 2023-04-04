April’s big games. Here are all releases

TAs we saw in the month of March, spring is a prolific time when it comes to releasing big games. This is a trend that we saw again in April, with the arrival of some of the most anticipated titles of this first half of the year to stores.

In addition to the new episode of ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ – named ‘Burning Shores’ – players will also be able to enjoy ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ as well as the highly anticipated ‘Dead Island 2’.

There’s a lot more to discover when it comes to game releases in April, so we invite you to check them out in the gallery above.

