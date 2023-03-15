Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and possibly final film revealed

Quentin Tarantino has revealed the title of his upcoming tenth and potentially final film (he said a long time ago that he would make ten films and then retire – but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen). The movie should be called The Movie Critic and will reportedly follow a female protagonist in 1970s Los Angeles.

All other details are being kept under wraps, though The Hollywood Reporters sources state that the filming of The Movie Critic may begin as early as this fall, as Tarantino has already written the script.

There is a theory that the film follows Pauline Kael, a famous film critic and someone for whom Tarantino has deep respect. More concrete details will come when the production of The Movie Critic starts.

What do you think, will this be the last film from Tarantino?