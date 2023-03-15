Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox in April – With Big New Content Update

Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox Series X/S in less than a month!

Bethesda today announced April 12, 2023 as the release date, from which date it will also be available in Xbox Game Pass.

Including major update

At the same time, the new and extensive update “The Spider’s Thread” will be released for all platforms.

This free update brings you new areas to explore, expanded and new cutscenes, comfort improvements and much more.

The name of the update, The Spider’s Thread, is also the name of a new, separate game mode. Here you face a “30 levels long gauntlet”, which in turn is composed of 120 handmade levels. If you are defeated, you have to start all over again.

At the same time, story cutscenes have been expanded and there are more interactions that give you further insight into the plot. With the Reduced Horror Effects option, some Psycho effects are replaced with Shiibuya Hachi stickers.

New combat abilities are also available for you, such as a quick dodge or a counter that follows a successful block. And you need them to take on new threats in Tokyo.

Last but not least, Photo mode will add new options, including stamps, for example.