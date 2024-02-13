Randy Malcom rides a yacht through Miami to the rhythm of Mawell’s “Triple M”

One of the great passions of Randy Malcom It’s the sea. The Cuban singer takes advantage of every opportunity he has to enjoy the water of Miami and if he is with his people, all the better.

In one of his latest publications, the member of Gente de Zona shared a compilation of moments he lived with his son on one of the walks he took through the waters of Miami. A walk that did not lack… Cuban music!

But this time it was not one of his songs or one of the great classics of Cuban music, but one of the songs that have been playing the most on social networks in recent times: “Triple M” de Mawell.

“Whoever asks for more is a sweet tooth,” wrote Randy Malcom at the bottom of this publication, in which comments are blocked, so we do not know what his followers think about these images. However, we can talk about Mawell’s great success with this song.

In addition to going around the world thanks to the power of social networks, and not stopping adding views on YouTube, the cast hit won over recognized figures from the world of international entertainment such as Georgina Rodríguez or Carmen Villalobos. A list that seems to never end, since the Cuban singer Randy Malcom is also a fan of “Triple M.”