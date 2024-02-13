Super Bowl had a record record with more than 123 million viewers

NEW YORK.- With 123.4 million viewers, the Super Bowl, The American football final won last Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs and which featured the presence of the pop goddess Taylor Swift, was the most watched television show in the history of the United States, according to the broadcast network.

According to CBS Sports, the figure is 7% higher than last year, when the number of viewers set another record, reaching 115 million, and includes people who watched the exciting league final on all available platforms. NFL between Kansas Ciy and the San Francisco 49ers, resolved in the final seconds of overtime.

CBS Sports highlighted that the final, held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and in which the Kansas team retained the title, was the most watched Super Bowl in history on the internet.

Chiefs.jpg Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Adding to the sporting spectacle this year was the enormous interest generated by the singer Taylor Swift’s romance with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

A Super Bowl more attractive than ever:

The singer flew to Las Vegas after her last concert of the successful “Eras Tour” in Japan to be present hours later at the final and cheer on her boyfriend from a luxury box. This suggested that she would attract an army of teenage fans to see the show.

The decisive duel was attended by great Hollywood and song stars, such as the singer Beyoncé, who took advantage of the occasion to announce the release of a new album.

Big brands paid up to $7 million for 30 seconds of advertising during the broadcast.

Usher, the singer and music producer dubbed the “King of R&B,” starred in the game’s halftime show. It was a show of just 15 minutes of music and dance in the best Las Vegas style, which featured guest artists such as Alicia Keys.

Source: AFP