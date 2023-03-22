Delete WhatsApp contacts: It’s that easy on Android and iPhone

Removing contacts in WhatsApp works quickly and easily. With both Android devices and iPhones, you only need a few clicks.

With the popular messenger provider WhatsApp you stay in touch with friends and family. However, WhatsApp also gives you the choice of removing a specific person’s contact from your contact list or blocking them completely to no longer receive messages or calls from them.

This is how you clean up your WhatsApp contact list and make sure that you only stay in touch with the people you want to be in touch with. You can find out how to do this here.

Delete WhatsApp contacts on Android

If you want to delete a WhatsApp contact on an Android device, first open WhatsApp. Then proceed as follows:

Select “Chats” on the button. Find the contact you want to remove. Hold down his name. A menu with various options will appear. Select “Delete contact” and confirm the action.

The contact is then no longer in your contact list.

Delete WhatsApp Contacts on Apple

Deleting a WhatsApp contact on Apple devices works similarly to Android devices:

First, open WhatsApp and go to the “Chats” tab. Find the contact you want to delete and swipe left. Tap the red button that says “Delete”. This confirms the action.

The contact is now deleted from your contact list.

Block contacts on WhatsApp

If you not only remove a contact from the contact list, but also block it on WhatsApp, you will no longer receive messages or calls from them. Open WhatsApp settings and follow these steps:

Select “Account” and then “Privacy”. Here you will find the “Blocked Contacts” option. Tap on it and add the contact you want to block.