Viviana Canosa assured that the drone of the Province that crashed costs 7 million dollars

Within the framework of a cooperation plan between the Province and China, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security bought 10 state-of-the-art drones for a total sum of 7 million pesos to be in charge of rural security.

In reality, the devices are somewhat more complex than what everyone knows as a drone since they are unmanned aircraft and areThe agreement also contemplates “the transfer of technology and training for the maintenance and operation of such aircraft in Buenos Aires territory,” and the company “commented on the possibility of starting to produce its aircraft in the Province of Buenos Aires.”

In one of the preliminary tests one of these devices had a failure and fell. It was not destroyed by any means and can be repaired without problems, but for Viviana Canosa it was enough to rant once again against the government.