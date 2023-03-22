Mateo Retegui is emerging as a starter in Italy

The Argentine striker Mateo Retegui joined the starting lineup of the Italian team in the practice designed today by DT Roberto Mancini and it is presumed that he will debut with the “Azzurra” shirt tomorrow against England, in the qualifying phase for the Eurocup to be held in Germany in 2024.

“Retegui’s chances for the role of center forward are increasing: Mancini put him to the test in that position throughout the training session this Wednesday,” the newspaper Tuttosport published after the session that Italy held at their Coverciano concentration. in Florence.

Retegui, Tigre forward whose pass belongs to Boca and current Argentine soccer scorer and was called up by Mancini for the matches that Italy will play tomorrow in Naples against the English, and then on Sunday against Malta.

Regarding the 23-year-old attacker and former player of Talleres de Córdoba and Estudiantes de La Plata, DT had admitted on Monday that he had called him because “he had no players who scored goals” and highlighted “the youth and attitude of the Argentine to accept immediately his call to represent Italy.

As announced by Tuttosport, the 11 starters that Mancini will choose to face the English will be the following:

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Rafael Toloi, Francicco Acerbi. and Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho and Marco Verrati; Domenco Berardi, Mateo Retegui and Lorenzo Pellegrini.