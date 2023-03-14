They seek a solution for employees who did not receive compensation and others who, despite fulfilling tasks, are owed wages and bonuses

The laid off workers of the electrical appliance chain Garbarino They will star in a new day of struggle on Wednesday, with a mobilization to the Ministry of Labor, where a meeting will be held called by the head of the portfolio, Raquel “Kelly” Olmos, in search of a solution for the hundreds of employees who did not collect the compensation and others who, despite fulfilling tasks, are owed wages and bonuses.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., at Leandro N. Alem 650, but it is expected that after noon a important column not only from the personnel of the aforementioned firm, but from other companies that present different wage and labor claims.

Just on Monday, workers from various companies cut the Pueyrredón Bridge for a couple of hours and raised the protest at the promise of officials from the work portfolio to call them to a meeting.

“We were on the bridge, they wanted to make us stop the march several times. We refused and we supported it. We said that until we had a response to the government’s call, we were not going to leave.“, reported the representative of the workers Luis Rodríguez.

Meeting and mobilization

In this regard, Rodríguez specified that after four hours of cut-off they were summoned to “a face-to-face meeting at Alem 650, on Wednesday the 26th at 12 noon in the Ministry of Labor“. Rodríguez announced that they will attend the meeting with the accompaniment of a mobilization.

The representative of the Garbarino workers stressed that “the cut was lifted because the officials assumed the commitment to receive us and try to look for a solution“.

Dismissed from Garbarino will mobilize to the Ministry of Labor to demand the payment of compensation and salaries

After 1:30 p.m., a group of workers from that firm -representing some 4,000 employees- held a protest with batucada on the rise of Avenida Miter and the descent of Avenida Belgrano del Pueyrredon Bridgewhich connects the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs with the City of Buenos Aires.

“They still owe us nine months of wages, bonuses and compensation,” he listed Rodríguez when explaining the conflict.

protests across the country

Similar manifestations “are being replicated in various provinces. At Garbarino we have more than 4,000 employees throughout the country. Since April 2021 we have not received salaries, we do not have social work or ART coverage, “he said.

This Monday, workers from different sectors held a coordinated protest in the Pueyrredon Bridge. Around 7 in the morning they gathered under the bridge and it is not ruled out that they go up to it to make their demands visible.

There they are laid off from companies Megaflex, EMA and Garbarino factory workers (who have been leading a fight for wages) and GPS workers (a company outsourced to Aerolíneas Argentinas).

The demand for a new instance of negotiation in the case of the workers of Megaflex, EMA, Garbarino against the dismissals, against the low wages in the case of factory workers and for union rights of GPS and Sitrarepa. They denounce that the Government fails to comply with what was promised in other meetings and endorses the dismissals. That is why they demand responses with fighting measures.