The charm of the houses of the Hautes-Alpes and the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence still has its effect

City of 40,000 inhabitants in the heart of the Alps, Gap, also known for the climbing site of Céüse, a legendary wall, attracts both young sports enthusiasts and retirees eager for nature. “It is good to live there. The relationship between quality of life and real estate prices is very interesting,” notes Philippe Brunel, director of Century 21 Habitat. Although the clientele is mostly local, the Covid crisis has pushed prices up here too.

All about real estate in Marseille and its region Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Marseille, Aix-en-Provence, Toulon, in the Luberon, on the Var coast as well as in the Hautes-Alpes and the Alpes-de Haute-Provence.

“The market was very tight in 2022, testifies Alex Cornaire, of MS Immobilier. The houses were highly sought after. Non-local buyers arrived with significant resources. And goods sold for 10% more! » And this despite the relative accessibility of the city, at more than