Rauw Alejandro assures that rumors about infidelity were frustrating

MIAMI.- Much was said about the alleged causes that motivated the separation of Raw Alejandro y Rosala, including that the Puerto Rican had been unfaithful to the Catalan with a model and influencer Colombian. The only thing certain so far is that both assured that there was never a love triangle and asked for respect for what was once their love.

However, doubts continue about why one of the loneliest couples in the entertainment industry decided to continue their separate ways. And, although Rosala seems to refuse to give explanations about her personal life, Rauw has been more open about it.

Now, the interpreter has addressed how he faced the situation and the frustration generated by reading on social networks that the conflict was summarized in a infidelity.

“When our news came out, that neither of us wanted to say that we left each other, it was strong. We were not so aware of what was happening on social networks because in our personal lives things were clear,” said Rauw Alejandro during a conversation in Chente Ydrach’s podcast.

The position of Rauw Alejandro

The Puerto Rican singer noted that dealing with the separation was difficult, but it was even more difficult to encounter a series of rumors What bad things they do as a man.

“Thousands of things came out and nothing bad had ever come out of me. Unfortunately we were born men, men already have the stigma and I don’t judge it, because we have a bad reputation,” he added.

Although many expected the artist to reveal the true reason for the breakup, Rauw, like Rosala, remains firm in the decision to protect that detail of his life.

The singers’ breakup was one of the most controversial of 2023 and least expected.

At the beginning of the year they had released their EP together titled RR, in which they confirmed their commitment in the video clip of the song Kiss.

For GQ magazine in Spain, both had shared what the proposal was like, and in June the Catalan woman detailed in the El Hormiguero program that she was waiting to finish her world tour to begin wedding preparations.

However, it was just at the end of his tour Motomami World Tour that love came to an end.

After the breakup, the singer also wrote and dedicated to the Catalan Hayami Hanaa topic with which he recounted the relationship and where he opened his feelings about what had happened.