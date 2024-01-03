Kanye West, criticized for uploading almost naked photos of his wife, Bianca Censori

Kanye West doesn’t like controversy. His anti-Semitic words led him to break with the sports company Adidas, with which he had promoted the Yeezy brand, a benchmark in urban fashion. It was also recently known that the family of his new wife, Bianca Censori, was concerned about their relationship. And now 2024 starts with a new one that precisely has the young Censori as a collateral victim.

And West, now Ye, has welcomed the year by uploading to his Instagram accountthe one he had abruptly deleted, some post in which you can see his wife practically naked.

In the images, Censori, whom she married at the end of 2022, appears dressed in a tiny black thong or a corset that does not cover her chest. No pants this year or has something fallen? In the one in which Censori looks at the ground, these are the only texts with which he has accompanied the images.

Defensa de Kardashian

Those of Kanye West and Censori are some very controversial imagesgiven that He does with his current wife what he criticized about his ex, Kim Kardashian, who he said was too sexualized.. And his followers on the social network have also reminded him this, who have cried out to see the snapshots.

What if this was one of your daughters? Would you say that the man who took them and published them loves it? Does he respect her?; Imagine that North (her eldest daughter) gets married and her husband publishes her like this; Do you dislike women so much since your previous marriage that you must take every opportunity to embarrass Mrs. Censori and her family?; This guy is remaking his ex; You have no respect for women? That is the message you are sending. Don’t you have daughters? These are just some of the comments that the rapper has received that spoils his behavior.