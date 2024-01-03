Raquel Perera: Whatever makes Alejandro Sanz happy, he will make me happy

I don’t want to tell my children things that they can’t understand, but we didn’t want to deceive them either. We told them that we would always love each other, that sometimes love transforms, and that they were not going to suffer nor would they ever be responsible.. As ha Raquel Perera explained to the magazine Week What was the separation process like from her husband, Alejandro Sanz?.

A moment that I lived with a lot of pain: The hardest thing I have had to face is my separation from Alejandro Sanz. A suffering that was aggravated because it was not the ideal romantic relationship that she had known at home. At first, I had a very clear concept of love, since my parents have been married for over 50 years. and they were an example. But When you leave the family nucleus you understand that there are many models. There was a time when she was angry thinking that she wasn’t going to find the love they had. I prefer not to try so as not to fail..

However, he does not regret anything he experienced, but sees it as a learning experience: I do not want to erase the traces that appear on my own path, not to forget where I come from and everything I have walked and experienced.

Your current relationship

After the difficult healing process, the current relationship he has with the singer is very good and, in fact, they are friends and trusted people. So much so that he wishes her only the best, although does not want to comment on the rumors that link the interpreter with the actress Mónica Cruzsister of the Oscar winner Penlope.

Enlarge Jos Oliva / Europa Press

As, signed Perera, if you’re happy with it. But I’m no one to talk about him. I’ll just tell you that whatever makes him happy will logically make me happy. I don’t have to give an opinion. Whatever you need, you know you can count on me.