How many Grammys has Taylor Swift won? And how many nominations has she had?

The collection of premios Grammy by Taylor Swift has been growing year after year since his first nomination in the category of Best New Artist in the 50th edition of the gala in 2008.

On that occasion, she lost to Amy Winehouse, who collected five awards that night. Nevertheless, A couple of years later he took home his first awards.

His first presentation and first awards

In 2009, in the 51st edition, Swift was not among the nominees, but she made her first appearance as a performer. Acoustic guitar in hand, a teenage Taylor took the Staples Center stage to sing Fifteen, from their second studio album, Fearless. He was joined on stage by Miley Cyrus, who assumed vocal duties for the choir.

In 2010, Taylor received her first Grammys. By Fearless It took home the award for album of the year and best country album. Additionally, she took home the Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song thanks to White Horse.

How many Grammy nominations and awards does Taylor Swift have?

Total, Taylor has been nominated for 52 Grammy Awards and has won 13, the last being Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights it is 2024.

From its first award in 2010 to the most recent in 2023, These are all the Grammy Awards that Taylor has won:

2010 Album of the Year (Fearless)

2010 Best Country Album (Fearless)

2010 Best Female Country Vocal Performance (White Horse)

2010 Best Country Song (White Horse)

2012 Best Country Solo Performance (Mean)

2012 Best Country Song (Mean)

2013 Best Song Written for Visual Media (Safe & Sound)

2016: Album of the Year (1989)

2016 Best Pop Vocal Album (1989)

2016 Best Music Video (Bad Blood)

2021: Album of the Year (Folklore)

2023 Mejor vídeo musical (All Too Well: The Short Film)

2024: Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights)

Taylor Swift could make history at the 2024 Grammys

Among the multiple categories in which it has been recognized this year are: Recording of the year, album of the year and Song of the year, three of the most important.

The nomination in the album of the year category is very relevant for Swift, since If he won, he would make history, becoming the first person to win his fourth Grammy in that shortlist. On the other hand, with her recognition for Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift is the first songwriter to receive seven nominations for song of the year.

These are the Taylor Swift nominations at the 2024 Grammys: