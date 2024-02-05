Cline Dion surprises at the 2024 Grammys amid her health battle

This February 4th have been celebrated premios Grammy 2024 on a night full of surprises and new records.

Billy Joe wrote a new song again in 30 years and it was presented this Sunday. On the other hand, Miley Cyrus got her first two Grammys and Taylor Swift made history by becoming the only artist to win in the album of the year category four times.

In addition to achieving the record, this new award for Taylor was more special, since was delivered by music legend Cline Dionwho, despite his struggle with a health problem, attended the gala to present said category.

Cline Dion surprises at the 2024 Grammys

The Canadian singer made an emotional appearance at the ceremony amid his ongoing battle against the rare disease stiff person syndrome. The pop star was seen behind the scenes at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with her stylist Law Roach.

Later tonight, Dion took the stage to present the album of the year awardmarking the 55-year-old singer’s first public appearance in several months.

Thank you all, He reacted excitedly to the applause and applause of the crowd. I love them too. When I say I’m happy to be here, I mean it from my heart, aggregate.

Dion’s attendance at the Grammys comes a little over a year after She shared that she canceled her Courage World Tour because she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

SPR causes the patient’s muscles to tense in an involuntary and uncontrollable manner, leaving those affected like statues since the body is blocked in rigid postures and prevents the person from speaking or walking, just like the interpreter of My heart will go on He pointed it out in his video. These spasms are triggered by sensory stimuli and are usually very painful.

The star will talk about it in her next documentary I Am: Celine Dion.