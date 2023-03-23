“Queen Charlotte”: the prequel to “Bridgerton” is revealed in a trailer

The series derived from Netflix’s cardboard is revealed in a trailer, before a release on the platform on May 4.

Netflix unveils this Thursday the trailer for Queen Charlotteseries derived from The Bridgerton Chronicle, one of the boxes on the platform. The plot of this six-episode program takes place a few decades before the events of the original show, and recounts the youth of Queen Charlotte.

As this preview shows, Queen Charlotte will follow the young woman, promised to George III, as she takes her first steps in the royal court. Love and power games ensue between her, the King of England and the rest of the kingdom.

The 21-year-old actress India Amarteifio lends her features to the young queen, a character played by Golda Rosheuvel in The Bridgerton Chronqiue. Both series are produced by Shonda Rhimes, creator of cartoons such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal or again or Murder.

Launched in 2020, The Bridgerton Chronicle is adapted from the eponymous literary saga by Julia Quinn. It follows the love affairs of young members of the English court at the beginning of the 19th century. The program has long pranced at the top of the ranking of the most watched series in the history of Netflix, before being dethroned by Squid Game, the fourth season of Stranger Things or even season 5 of The Money Heist.