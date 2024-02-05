Bertin Osborne explodes in his last concert: Maybe I’ll get out of the way

Bertin Osborne is in the news again. He does it after returning to the stage after several weeks confined to his home due to covid; a period of time that coincided with the arrival into the world of his son in common with Gabriela Guillén, a baby that the 69-year-old singer does not recognize and of whom he does not want to act as a father. As expected, the presenter He took advantage of his concert in Alicante to open up to his fans in the midst of this media whirlwind.

Surely, I’ll continue making music, continue singing… Because that’s what amuses me the most, but the rest… I’ll get out of the way anyway because I’m sick to death, said Bertn Osborne. This amuses me much more than television, I have to tell you. I have less left, I have less left…, he added. With these words, the ranchera singer suggests that he would be reducing the possibility of leaving the small screen.

Bertón Osborne’s speech comes two days after Gabriela Guillén sat down on the set of Friday! to talk about her conflict with television. The physiotherapist talked about the difficult pregnancy she experienced and how she feared for the life of her son. Absolutely no one has accompanied me to the consultations (…) It has been very hard because I couldn’t trust anyone, he explained on Telecinco.

MS ABOUT BERTN OSBORNE The Paraguayan woman gave birth on December 31 and according to journalist Antonio Rossi, she would have had a very complicated birth.

The singer is going through a delicate health crisis that is leading him to cancel or reschedule some of his professional commitments.

Regarding the illness that he has just overcome, the former presenter of My House is Yours said: I used to get up and fall. I’ve never been so bad. For me it is very nice to return because I really, really have to tell you that I had a very bad time. Coming back here and starting again, it has been very special.

Paternity lawsuit

After days of many rumors, Gabriela Guillén confirmed that she has already started the legal procedures to claim paternity of her baby. My lawyers are in charge of filing the lawsuit to claim paternity. I assume Bertin has already been notified.the young woman acknowledged.

In Friday!, the Paraguayan also reveals the exact moment in which her relationship with the artist broke up: We were together, in fact, many people saw us together at El Turronero’s birthday last July. We were fine and when I said goodbye I did it with an I love you and a hug. The next day we argued over the baby’s name and that’s how the relationship broke up.. He concluded by stating that he has not heard from him for months.