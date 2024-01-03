Real Madrid defeats Mallorca and ends the first round on top

MADRID.-Antonio Rüdiger He made his debut as a scorer this season to give the Real Madrid the 1-0 victory against Mallorca to rise in front of their fans as the best team in the first round of the Spanish League.

The German defender made a header from the heart of the area to the center of a corner kick from Luka Modric to break zero at 78 minutes.

The victory propels the merengue team to have 48 units, the same ones the guard arrived hours later Gironawho beat 4-3 at Atlético de Madridwhich is third with 38. Barcelona is 4th with 38; plays on Thursday against The Palms.

“I marked them last year and this year too. “I am happy, because it was an important goal and three important points for us,” said Rüdiger. “This team has something special, a good mix between young people and veterans.”

Madrid once again won in extremis, as it did in the last game of 2023 with a 1-0 victory over the Alavésto successfully defend the top of the championship.

Real Madrid received Vini again:

In this resumption of the tournament, after the end of the year break, they had the return of the stellar winger Vinicius Juniorwho played 60 minutes after missing a month and a half due to injury.

Vini was the most dangerous of the white elements; He had a couple of chances to open the scoring before the break, but was the victim of accurate interventions by the goalkeeper. Predrag Rajkovic.

The Serbian goalkeeper Mallorca was the hero again at the beginning of the complement by deflecting a goal shot from Rodrygo Goeswhich then Brahim Diaz He couldn’t send a header into the net that hit the post.

The vermilion team was also close to taking the lead at half-time after a header from Antonio Sanchez that hit the crossbar and crashed over the line very close to the end of the first half.

At the start of the second part, Costa herself He once again disturbed the merengue goal with a long shot that crashed into the base of the post.

He Mallorca of the Mexican strategist Javier Aguirre saw a streak of four days without defeat broken to remain in 14th position with 18 points.

The meringues’ next game will be on Saturday when they visit the Arandinaof the Second RFEF, in the 32nd round of the Copa del Rey; then the white team will travel to Saudi Arabia to dispute the Spain Supercup with the Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid y Health.

Source: AP