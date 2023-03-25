Reason to worry? Racing game Lego 2K Drive will include microtransactions

A surprising partnership between Lego and 2K is currently causing a stir in the gaming world. The combination of Forza Horizon and Mario Kart bears the title Lego 2K Drive and offers a lot hit potential. on one Trial event in London we were even allowed to lend a hand. But there is a catch, in the last few days it has become known that the full price title will include an extensive in-game shop. Find out all the important information about it here.

Lego 2K Drive will feature microtransactions

That revealed the creative director Brian Silva in an interview with Wccftech. The extensive in-game shop will contain “optional” items such as minifigures and vehicles. In doing so, between two different types of items distinguished, the one that can be earned and the other that is only through with real money purchased coins.

Great focus on safety in youth protection

Lego 2K Drive (buy now €99.99 ) is already given by the terminal block manufacturer in the name for a young target group very attractive. In addition, this appeal is reinforced even more by the childlike look. But the creative director, Silva, also promises that there has always been a great focus on the protection of minors.

“Safety and accountability were a top priority in the development of Lego 2K Drive. To ensure parents are making the right decisions for their children, each player must create a 2K account. If the player is a minor, the account must be created by a Adult verified who has the ability to block real money purchases.”

Nevertheless, there remains at least a stale aftertaste when a full price title includes an in-game shop with microtransactions. Especially the possibility to buy vehicles is a possible cause for concern.

The developers also announced that Lego 2K Drive is a live service game will trade and a Battlepass will also be available. Seasonal Updates should always provide new content and variety.

When will Lego 2K Drive be released?

Lego 2K Drive should already be available on May 19, 2023 for PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. The racing game is being developed by the veterans at Visual Concepts, who previously worked almost exclusively on the sports games of 2K, NBA and WWE.

