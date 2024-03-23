Recommendations for shows in town

The beloved novel The Outsiders or Rebels comes to life in a new adaptation for the theater.

Currently in previews, you can expect to see Ponyboy Curtis and his gang in their fight for survival.

The musical features original music by folk band Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, who won the Tony for the musical Moulin Rouge.

The Outsiders opens at the Jacobs Theater on April 11.

A block away, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on 46th Street, we find a new Sweeney Todd and a new Mrs. Lovett.

Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster are currently starring as the killer duo in Sondheim’s new production. And you can’t miss it!

South of town at the Public Theater, How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor leads the company of THE ALLY, by Tony-winning writer Itamar Moses.

Radnor stars as Asaf, a college professor whose simple fact of having to sign a student social justice manifesto makes him question many things, including what it means to be Jewish, an artist and an American.

The Ally is available until April 7.

And finally in cabaret style, don’t miss the original Annie, Andrea McArdle at 54 Below on March 29 and 30. In her new show titled “Confessions of a Broadway Baby,” McArdle will share anecdotes and sing songs by Stephen Sondheim, Johnny Mercer, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman and more.

To purchase tickets visit the 54Below point ORG website.

To immerse yourself in the world of Theater, be sure to watch On Stage on weekends, presented by Frank Dilella from our sister network NY1.

