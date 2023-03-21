Record sailor Bourgnon starts battle against marine litter off Bali / Federal government praises SeaCleaners as a role model: “One of the most important projects”

The SeaCleaners

Denpasar (ots)

As a sailor, he sailed the oceans alone in a catamaran, now the adventurer Yvan Bourgnon is clearing the world’s oceans of plastic waste. Six years after the founding of the NGO The SeaCleaners, the first boat of the internationally active environmental protection organization started operations off Bali. In one of the favorite destinations of German holidaymakers, around 90 tons of plastic waste end up in the rivers every day. With the Mobula 8, Bourgnon wants to do something about the pollution of the water bodies and, in addition to the plastic waste, also collect future-oriented scientific findings. For the federal government, the commitment of the environmental protection organization is a role model.

“The pollution of the seas with plastic affects people in Germany or France just as much as it does the population in Indonesia, because everything is part of a larger cycle. Microplastics are a global problem and we are pleased that after intensive preparation and planning we are finally able to do something visible to do about it,” says Bourgnon. “The use of the Mobula 8 is the first step, others will and must follow,” says the Franco-Swiss skipper, who is driving the development of a new, emission-free large catamaran at the same time. The Manta was last shown at the “Boot” in Düsseldorf, and the shipyards are currently tendering for the construction.

In contrast to the ocean-going Manta, the Mobula 8, which is now being used for the first time, is designed as a small, flexible boat for calmer waters. The manoeuvrable aluminum boat was developed primarily for use in rivers, mangrove waters and in close proximity to the coast. It can clean plastic particles and microplastics from up to 15,000 square meters of water surface per hour and take up to 2.45 tons of them on board. Due to its low dead weight and its manageable size, it can be transported on land and quickly brought to its respective place of use.

For Dieter Janecek, the federal government’s coordinator for maritime economy and tourism, the commitment of The SeaCleaners is a role model: “Everyone who has ever vacationed by the sea has noticed plastic waste on the beach. Environmental protection projects that reduce plastic waste on the coast and the Collecting and recycling from the oceans and doing this with zero-emission ships are a model of what is possible with technological innovation and social commitment.” Lobt also comes from the SPD from MP Daniel Schneider, member of the environment committee of the German Bundestag, who is already looking forward to the next development stage after Mobula 8. “The Manta from the SeaCleaners is definitely one of the most exciting and important shipbuilding projects of all and a beacon of hope in combating the plastic waste crisis in the world’s oceans. In order to cope with this task for mankind, the first Manta will hopefully be launched soon and more will follow as soon as possible.”

On its first mission, the Mobula 8 is piloted by a woman. “Some time ago I thought I saw a whale at sea, in fact it was just plastic waste. That was a key experience that got me even more involved. Every piece of plastic that we fish out of the sea with the Mobula 8 is a contribution to Saving the oceans,” says Indonesian captain Linda. “I hope that our work not only collects as much plastic as possible, but also raises awareness of our environment. Countries like Germany can help with their opportunities, their voice and their international influence to strengthen the issue of marine protection.

“Indonesia has set the goal of reducing the amount of plastic waste in its waters by 70 percent by 2025. The results and findings of the work of The SeaCleaners should also help with this. The collected garbage is categorized, weighed and the location recorded in order to, among other things To be able to draw conclusions about flow conditions and distribution.

Press Contact International

The SeaCleaners

Elise d’Epenoux

[email protected]

+33 6 79 17 43 49

Original content from: The SeaCleaners, transmitted by news aktuell