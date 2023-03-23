Reddit discusses how quickly filth can conceivably come to Starfield

“Heartbreaking news”. So sounds the introduction to one thread on Reddit discussing the fact that we won’t get any sexy time in the upcoming Starfield. However, the top comment reassures hormonal gamers: “Well, I’m sure that one particular website will fix that issue…” in a supposed reference to the mod site LoversLab.

The thread on Reddit is a cultural insight into people debating whether it will take some time for the mods to get it in place, and more hopeful people who think we’ll see the filth pretty soon. The discussion about what mods might appear is summed up by one user: “Nude mod and Shrek will be the first then Thomas and then rest” while others express their desperate disappointment at this terrible lack of sex and others are mostly happy that drugs appears to be prominent.

On June 11th, a showcase will be held for Starfield which, if all goes according to plan, will be released on September 6th.