Redfall existed on PS5, but Microsoft asked Arkane to cancel it

The news of Redfall has been full today, between the release of our full preview and the statements made by the game director in relation to offline play. Precisely, the director Harvey Smith has not finished with the announcements and it is the Sony players who will be disappointed on this one.

Redfall was supposed to be released on PlayStation 5

The previews of Redfall released today are full of new information and the creative director of the game, Harvey Smith, did not keep his tongue in his pocket on this occasion. IGN journalists were able to converse with him to discuss, in particular, the impact of the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft in 2021.

“We were acquired by Microsoft and it was a change with a capital C. They came in and said ‘No PlayStation 5, we’re focusing on Xbox, PC and Game Pass’. It’s not very serious, it’s even a good decision, I think. This helps support Game Pass and have one less platform to worry about, one less complexity. Game Pass has a ton of players, it could become our biggest game thanks to 30 million, where I can’t remember the exact number, of subscribers.”

Indeed, the development of Redfall was launched in 2021, the year of the acquisition of ZeniMax by Microsoft, and the Redmond firm did not hesitate when it came to deciding whether to make Redfall an exclusive or not. Harvey Smith did not take a dim view of this, quite the contrary.

He considers that Xbox exclusivity allowed developers to stay focused on a single platform and the Xbox Game Pass would even be the ideal launch platform for the game so that as many players as possible could discover the game. Arkane Austin therefore lived this takeover as something very positive, it will now be necessary to find out what is going on, controller in hand. Until then, our preview is available right here and Redfall will be released on May 2 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will be integrated directly on the day of its release in the Xbox Game Pass and the PC Game Pass.