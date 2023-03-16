Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Osnabruck (ots)

Refugees in training: Weil wants to lower language barriers in the theoretical exam

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister has options checked – “Need motivated specialists”

Osnabruck. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil wants to take better account of special challenges for refugees in theory tests. Weil said to the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (NOZ): “Young, motivated refugees can often be so good at the practical work in their training – in the end, passing the final exams depends on theory.” High language barriers in the exams could ensure that urgently needed workers are “in front of a shambles” at the end of their training. “We have to act here,” Weil said.

Germany needs motivated specialists, stressed the Prime Minister. Therefore, in case of doubt, people with language problems must be given more time, and questions must be simply formulated or translated. The Prime Minister said: “I am currently checking to what extent we can achieve political improvements here or whether, in particular, the craft itself has to change the requirements.”

Phone: +49(0)541/310 207

Original content from: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, transmitted by news aktuell