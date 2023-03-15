Province crossed Vidal through his spot in La Plata: “He discovered where the Governorate is”

The Buenos Aires government came to the crossroads of the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires and current national deputy of Together for Change (JxC) Mary Eugenia Vidalwho questioned in a campaign video the management of Axel Kicillof and pointed to the incorporation of public employees to the provincial State. While the general director of Culture and Education, Alberto Sileoniaffirmed that “there are more employees because we created new positions and there are more schools”, the Buenos Aires Minister of Government Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez It was more sharp and directly said that “Vidal discovered where the Government was.”

In the recording made in front of the Government House, Vidal said that the governor “privileges politics.” “When I left the Government, there were 14 ministries. Today there are 20. When we left the Government there were 769 political positions. Today there are 1,800”said the former provincial president in a video broadcast amid speculation about possible candidacies.

The general director of Buenos Aires Culture and Education, Alberto Sileonihe responded to the ex-governor by pointing out that from his area “it is true that the plant of State agents was expanded because we decided to have an expanding system.” “As an example, so far in the administration we have created 47 kindergartens, 11 primary schools, 25 secondary schools, 14 higher institutes and many other institutions of different levels and modalities. Many of them are services in places where there were no schools “the official remarked.

The head of the educational portfolio expressed that, in addition, the Executive Branch improved “the conditions of existing institutions with the creation of new positions for teaching and professional staff, such as the 3,700 positions that make up the School Guidance Teams in all the schools”. “We also expanded sections and unfolded overcrowded classrooms due to high enrollment demand, to improve the quality of what is taught and what is learned,” he said. Then, he recalled that “more than 30,000 teaching positions were created because we are interested in improving the conditions of students, teachers and assistants” and closed: “More schools, new buildings, more educators, more students, for the fourth consecutive year we started the classes on date Proud of our school, proud to be from Buenos Aires”.

Minister Álvarez Rodríguez, for her part, also referred to the former president’s spot through the networks and shot: “Vidal came to visit La Plata and discovered where the government is”. Thus, she alluded to the fact that, while she held the position of governor, the leader did not use her headquarters in La Plata but rather offices in the city of Buenos Aires.

Former Governor Vidal came to visit La Plata and discovered where the Governor’s Office is. The same one that left razed earth in the Province, the one that closed schools, the one that still cannot explain the trout contributors, the one of the anti-union Gestapo. Memory 👇 https://t.co/MHRj5AJnVx — Cristina Alvarez Rodríguez (@CrisAlvarezRod) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Kicillof’s chief adviser, carlos whitetweeted: “And one day Vidal visited the Government House. Mariu, next time let us know, and we’ll give you a guided tour of the governor’s office”.