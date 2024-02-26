Reggae singer Peetah Morgan dies

SAN JUAN.- Peter Anthony Morgan, singer of the popular banda reggae band Morgan Heritage that he founded with four brothers, died on Sunday at the age of 46, his family reported. family.

In a statement posted on social media, the family asked for privacy and thanked people in advance for their love and support. A cause of death was not specified in the announcement.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on social media site Jamaica and reggae music.

Morgan, known as “Peetah”, was the son of renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan.

“Peetah” and his brothers Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Una Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan, formed Morgan Heritage in 1994, and the group won a Grammy in 2016 for best reggae album for Strictly Roots.

Roy “Gramps” Morgan moved to Tennessee, where he intended to introduce the world of reggae to Nashville.

“If you follow reggae music and country music, it tells a lot of stories,” Morgan told The Associated Press in 2018. “In reggae we tell the story of people who suffer.”

Source: AP