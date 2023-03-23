Reinhardt: A good starting point for hospital reform

German Medical Association

Regarding the results of today’s federal-state consultations, Dr. Klaus Reinhardt, President of the German Medical Association:

“It is wise that the federal and state governments have agreed today to base the planned hospital reform on the concepts already developed in NRW. In NRW, the state government, in close coordination with the medical associations, the hospital company and the health insurance companies, has developed a practicable model for a new medically sound hospital planning has been developed. This is also a good starting point for the nationwide reform. It is also correct that the rigid link between care levels and service groups should be relaxed. This makes it possible to take into account regional characteristics, without which any reform must fail “The commitment to higher advance financing and to securing services of general interest are also good signals. The federal and state governments must now plan the further steps in good exchange with their self-governing partners. In this respect, too, the successful approach in NRW should be continued. The inclusion The cooperation of the medical associations was a success factor in the development of the NRW hospital plan.”

