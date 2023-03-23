Meet the 5 most common diseases of autumn | metropolises

With the arrival of autumn, it is important to adopt habits that strengthen immunity. After all, temperature fluctuations and drier air are a favorable combination for the occurrence of respiratory diseases. This is because, when the air is drier, the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere increases. In addition, the drying of the mucosa of the entire respiratory tree takes place.

Who explains is the doctor otolaryngologist Rinaldo Melo. According to him, associated with this, sudden drops in temperature affect the balance of our defense system and we tend to stay closer and in closed places. As a result, we are exposed to respiratory viruses and also to exacerbations of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma.

The most common autumn diseases

The professional points out the five most frequent diseases at the station:

Colds;

The flu;

Asthma attack;

Bronchitis;

Sinusitis;

Pneumonia.

“For those who already have a chronic respiratory disease such as rhinitis, sinusitis or asthma, I would say that it is important for that person to ‘face’ autumn with their health up to date. That is, a medical reassessment in the office is a good opportunity to prepare, keep the chronic disease under clinical control and check that vaccines are up to date”, says the doctor.

