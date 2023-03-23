Ivermectin influencer dies suddenly. Followers worried about symptoms

Danny took a dose of the animal pill every day. And he created a network of supporters. Sudden death worries followers.

Danny Lemoi took ivermectin for animals since 2012. Every day.

Born in the USA, he started taking it after learning that he had Lyme. He was taking other medications, but five months after taking ivermectin for the first time, he gave up all other treatments.

Ivermectin is a pill that became famous because of the COVID-19. Many people who refused to be vaccinated have adopted this alleged alternative treatment.

However, no scientific evidence supported the use of ivermectin.

Indifferent to this, Danny Lemoi created a Telegram channel, which would become one of the best known related to this subject.

O influencer started to encourage taking the pill, explaining how it was done and also promoting its use by children.

Danny took the animal version: more concentrated than that produced for humans, used to combat worms in cattle and horses.

On the morning of the 3rd of March, another dose, another video. Danny Lemoi took his daily pill.

Hours later, he died. “unexpectedly”according to your family.

Now your followers and supporters are worried with their own symptomsthought to be related to ivermectin.

The magazine Deputy shares the report of a Telegram user: “I have been taking ivermectin for four months. And now all hell is breaking loose: I have pain in the sciatica region, in the shins, in the bones, in the calves and I have restless legs syndrome”.

Another follower reports that his wife, who has been taking ivermectin for three months, has autoimmune hepatitis, thyroid and vertebrae problems, migraines, vomiting and severe stomach pains.

You secundary effects of ivermectin use actually include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension, allergic reactions, dizziness and convulsions. In extreme cases, coma or even death.

Taking large doses of ivermectin that is intended for animals can lead to the development of heart problems.

Danny had already reacted to people reporting side effects: it’s the herxing, a term that describes a negative reaction of the body to antibiotics.

The channel’s administrators do not link Danny Lemoi’s death with the pill: “He didn’t know that his heart he was literally working too hard and growing beyond his capacity; your size almost doubled in relation to what would be supposed”.

When he stopped other treatments, Danny opted for ivermectin alone because he believed it had regenerated his heart muscle.

“We understand that this will raise doubts for those who were following him,” the administrators added.