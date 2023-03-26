Remember that hydration is vital

Mexico City.- Hydration is indispensable for the human being and more at the end of a physical activity, especially if it was intense.

Natural water is the rehydrant par excellence that today there are many isotonic drinks on the market that help recover liquids and minerals that are lost during exercise through perspiration and urine.

However, there are some practical and economical homemade recipes that can be prepared for greater convenience and also give variety to the drinks that are generally consumed at the end of a routine of any exercise, whether the air is free or in the gym.

One of these drinks is called “suero homemade”, prepared with mineral water and manzana refreshment, both liquids preferably cold. The inconvenience with this rehydrating agent is the gas that contains both products and can cause stomach discomfort in some people.

Now well, advierten nutriologists and food engineers, each organism reacts differently to liquid compensation depending on its physical condition and the exercise it performs.

Another point to take into account is the adaptation of the organism to these drinks during the exercise routines, so it is recommended to ingest it in the training session in which the effort is the most similar to what will be done in competition, in the case of corridors, for example.

Some homemade drinks to rehydrate

– Tea-based drink (manzanilla, lemon, hierbabuena and black hasta) mixed with bee honey or brown sugar. These infusions must be drunk cold.

– Add an equal amount of natural orange and a pinch of salt to a bit of water. This drink is suggested after training or running.

– You can add a few drops of lemon and a little honey or brown sugar to a liter of water.

– Mix a bowl of coconut water with two tablespoons of honey and a piece of bicarbonate of soda.

ENTERATE

If you are a runner and the time of your routine exceeds 50 minutes, it is recommended to drink water with honey, but if the training or the race is prolonged, then you can consume a gum, in addition to the water, every 20 minutes.