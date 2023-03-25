Patient with cancer home in hospital in Alagoas | metropolises

A patient diagnosed with bone cancer got married in a ceremony held at Hospital Ênio Ricardo Gomes (HMERG), in São José da Tapera, in the Sertão de Alagoas, this Friday (24/3). The wedding video was released on social networks and has moved Internet users.

Cleilson Correia da Silva Monteiro is hospitalized in the unit recovering from the disease and decided to seal his marriage with his fiancée, Verônica dos Anjos Lima, after four long years.

Professionals at the health unit were in charge of ensuring a wedding with the right to a priest, cake decoration, hairdresser, makeup artist, barber, photographer, sweets, veil, bouquet of roses and live music.

To watch the video and read more, visit the portal Web Gazettepartner of metropolises.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.