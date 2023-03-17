Renoiry Pictures will generate the content of Visit Mexico

The Ministry of Tourism assigned Renoiry Pictures a contract for 12 million pesos for the “comprehensive service that provides a strategy and development of tourist content in Mexico, whose purpose will be to manage the different channels that show tourist information about destinations in the market national and international”, on the VisitMéxico platform.

The foregoing, despite not meeting all the technical criteria.

The commercial relationship will only be during 2023 and is a consequence of the fact that the agency terminated the agreement with Braintivity early last year (signed in May 2019) due to non-compliance. This firm was in charge of the administration, operation, exploitation and promotion of the platform.

Renoiry Pictures was created in Mexico City in 2002 and within its corporate purpose is: the purchase, sale, manufacture, assembly, design, distribution, maintenance, import, export and trade in general of all types of advertising elements, design and decoration in printed, electronic and audiovisual media, among others.

Based on his experience, in June 2015, the Mexico City Secretary of Tourism, then under the tutelage of Miguel Torruco (now Federal Secretary of Tourism) assigned him a contract for one million 596,543 pesos to carry out the integral service for the realization of promotional videos of the social tourism program Sonrisas por tu ciudad.

In this case, the term of the contract was from June 18 to September 30, 2015.

In addition, during the current federal administration, Renoiry Pictures achieved a first contract in October 2021 (for one million 800,000 pesos) with the Ministry of Tourism to offer the methodological guide service for the design and innovation of tourism product portfolios for the magical towns, which was valid until December of the same year.

In the ruling, in the technical evaluation it is mentioned, for example, in the evaluation criteria, that the audiovisual content generator must prove that it has the profile and experience of at least one year, but in the comments of the Secretariat It reads: Experience does not indicate the handling of the requested tools.

When asking the agency about the experience of the company that won the public bidding process (in which Grupo de Publicidad Integral Togar and Indaproductos y Servicios also participated), they replied that the information is published on the CompraNet platform.

