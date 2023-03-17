They kidnap an American in Colima; FBI offers reward

María del Carmen López, a Mexican by birth and US citizen, was abducted in Colima since February 9, for which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 to who offers information to find his whereabouts.

The woman was taken from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, a town in the Municipality of Villa de Álvarez, adjacent to the capital Colima.

“The FBI Los Angeles Office requests the public’s help in locating María del Carmen López, a United States citizen, who was kidnapped from her residence in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico, on February 9, 2023,” the FBI detailed in a statement. a report released Thursday.

This is the third reward offered by the US agency this month for its missing citizens in Mexico.

Zonia López, who lives in Los Angeles, California, told Grupo REFORMA that her mother María del Carmen López returned to Mexico with her husband for 9 years, after living 50 years in the United States.

He recounted in an interview that 36 days have passed since the kidnapping in a small town, which has an exit road and an entry road, but so far the Mexican authorities have given little information to the family, which is made up of 7 children.

“They have asked for money (those who plagiarized María del Carmen), there have been calls since this began, there was a demand for a very large amount of money, one does not have this kind of money, we are a normal, hard-working family, we live from day to day Here we don’t know why, maybe some hope because their children live in the United States,” he said.

“They have also been contributing their best (Government of Mexico), but they have not given us enough information for more details, (we want) to know where the information they have had is, where we can find my mother.”

Zonia López assured that for two weeks the demands for money in exchange for her mother stopped.

“We have not received any calls, there has been no communication with the people or person who has my mother, not that, there has been nothing else,” he said.

“We understand that these cases, perhaps for Mexico, are unfortunately common, but she is North American, she is not alone, we have been with them providing information, but they are conducting the interviews, conducting the search, we are willing to support 100 percent as a family, along with the FBI.”

Just earlier this month, the FBI issued an alert to locate four Americans who went missing after they were shot and kidnapped in Matamoros. In the end two of them were killed.

Then, in the midst of the tension between Mexico and the United States over the kidnapping of those four Americans in Matamoros, the FBI investigated the disappearance in Nuevo León of three Texas resident women, last seen on February 25, in the municipality from China.