Repair bonus was redeemed 525,000 times in the first year

The repair bonus has been around since it was introduced almost a year ago in April 2022 525.000 Mal been claimed. Currently participating in the funding program 3,469 establishments. Due to the high demand this year 50 million euros more funds made available for this purpose, announced the Ministry of Climate and Energy.

2600 tons less waste

By repairing equipment intended e-waste avoided – so far these have been estimated 2,600 tons, according to the ministry. Each repair voucher covers 50 percent of the repair costs and is worth up to 200 euros. It is available at www.reparaturbonus.at. A voucher can be requested for each electrical device, which can be used for a repair and/or a cost estimate. As soon as this voucher has been redeemed, you can apply for a new voucher and use it to repair another electrical or electronic device.

Around 130 million euros are available for the repair bonus until 2026 EU Recovery and Resilience Fund come.