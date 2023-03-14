Repercussions for Macri’s message to a businessman complicit in the Dictatorship

A message is worth a thousand words. Hundreds of repudiations against former President Macri are concentrated on social networks after an aberrational tweet, which shows affection and respect for a defendant for crimes against humanity.

This is the businessman from Jujuy, Carlos Pedro Blaquier, who was the owner of the Ledesma sugar mill in Jujuy, and who was implicated in two cases of kidnapping and deprivation of liberty during the last Civic-Military Dictatorship.

As evidenced by HIJOS in a publication on the Internet, the “judicial corporation” always protected Blaquier from going to prison and they dismissed all the instances for him to reach an oral trial. But in any case, the condemnation was the popular repudiation.

For Macri, otherwise, he was one of the most important businessmen in the country. Clearly, the former president is no longer afraid to reveal his true identity.