Expectations for the inflation data for February: it would be around 6%

The INDEC will disseminate this Tuesday the Consumer Price Index (CPI) February, which according to private estimates will be around 6%.

Inflation climbed to that percentage in March, with an interannual variation of 98.8%: if a similar number is confirmed in February, during the first two months of the year the price rise will have reached around 12%, with an interannual increase greater than 100%.

According to the latest Survey of Market Expectations (REM) published this month by the Central Bank, in February inflation reached 6.1%, while for December of this year it will reach 99.9%, more than two points. above January forecasts.

For example, “workers’ inflation” was 6.3% in February, accelerating 0.8 percentage points compared to January, according to calculations by the Metropolitan University for Education and Work (UMET). “The most relevant data is that interannual inflation pierced three digits for the first time since the end of the hyperinflations of 1989-90,” warned that house of studies.

What drove inflation in February

According to analysts, inflation in February was driven by meat prices and the rise in regulated prices, such as utility, transportation and prepaid rates.

Meanwhile, a report from the LCG consulting firm pointed out that food inflation in the last four weeks was 6.4%, taking into account the evolution of prices in the first week of March and the three preceding weeks.

During the first seven days of this month, the most significant increase was registered in baked goods, with a variation of 3.65%. Then there are ready-to-go meals (2.15%), fruits (2.07%), drinks and infusions to consume at home (1.29%) and meats (0.92%). Regarding meat, the consultant remarked that “after six weeks it increased less than average.”