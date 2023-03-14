Have Cyril Hanouna and his columnists read too much Hunter S. Thompson and his “Las Vegas paranoia”?

The sequence made a lot of noise. Thursday March 9, on the set of Cyril Hanouna’s program “Touche pas à mon poste”, a certain Gérard Fauré, presented as “the ex-dealer of all-Paris”insinuated that Pierre Palmade, the comedian involved in a very serious traffic accident, would consume adrenochrome: ” It is not very clear, I affirm nothing, but there was perhaps a history of adrenochrome in the history (…) It’s the truth, wake up, good god! » Adrenochrome, what is it? In fact, a molecule close to adrenaline, without psychotropic effect. But in conspiratorial minds, it would be a substance contained in the blood of very young children and endowed with miraculous properties. Stars in search of eternal youth would use it.

This totally delusional theory with anti-Semitic overtones, which mixes Satanism, child torture and corrupt elite, was popularized in the United States by the QAnon movement. Some activists of this conspiratorial movement have notably accused Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party and celebrities of having set up secret adrenochrome farms, exploiting and killing children to collect the miracle molecule. We would like to know what these people take to have such a fertile imagination. In reality, this grotesque and dangerous myth germinated in the particularly inventive brain of the American writer Hunter S. Thompson, master of gonzo journalism and consumer protest.