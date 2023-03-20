“It’s time to say stop”: LFI denounces arbitrary arrests during rallies against 49.3

“If arbitrary arrests are becoming the norm, it is because the government is renouncing the rule of law”, denounces on Twitter Ugo Bernalicis, while dozens of people have been arrested in recent days on the sidelines of demonstrations against 49.3

Numerous arrests have taken place since Thursday evening and the start of spontaneous demonstrations against the use of 49.3 to push through pension reform in the National Assembly. But, in many cases, these arrests have had no legal consequences. Thus, of the 292 people arrested this Thursday in Paris, only nine were prosecuted.

“It’s time to say STOP,” wrote Ugo Bernalicis on Twitter. “If arbitrary arrests become the norm, it is because the government is renouncing the rule of law,” said the rebellious deputy from the North.

“The judicial authorities must draw the consequences and give instructions to ensure respect for individual rights and freedoms,” he pleads.

“Seriously, what country do we live in?”

This Sunday, new demonstrations were organized in the capital and at least six people were arrested, according to information from BFMTV.

But dozens of people were also deprived of their liberty during “traps”, the police having surrounded groups of demonstrators for several tens of minutes. A practice yet deemed illegal by the Council of State in 2021.

And, according to images filmed in Paris, an adult with a young child on his shoulders was also bodied. “A screwed-up 1-year-old! Seriously, what country do we live in?” asks the rebellious Clémentine Autain.

“Venezuela is nice”

“There is state repression against citizens revolted by the forced passage of a law, in fact, illegitimate”, denounces Jérôme Legavre. “Venezuela is nice,” said Antoine Léaument ironically, reacting to the message of an independent journalist who filmed several arbitrary arrests in the streets of Paris this Sunday.

Because the critics La France insoumise regularly underline the proximity and the support that Jean-Luc Mélenchon was able to bring to Maduro’s Venezuela, where opponents have been arrested on numerous occasions and where demonstrations are sometimes violently repressed.

“Physical violence, sexual violence, nothing justifies these acts. It is high time to stop this carnage”, also denounced the First Secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, about the accusations made by students in Nantes.