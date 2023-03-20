A 16-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in La Plata

a terrible and Fatal traffic incident occurred during the last hours in La Plata. This time, a 16-year-old teenager who was riding a motorcycle, died after crashing into a car. According to police sources, the accident occurred in the area of ​​Calle 137 and 528.

Another 18-year-old boy was traveling on the motorcycle, who ended up injured and both were transferred to the Hospital, where the doctors confirmed the death of the minor who was driving the vehicle at the time of impact.

The reasons for the fact are still a matter of investigation. The driver of the Citroen C3 car -53 years old- was charged and a case was opened labeled as “Wrongful Homicide and Wrongful Injuries.”

It should be noted that the companion who was on the motorcycle is under observation and the driver of the car should not have been taken to the hospital and received care at the scene.