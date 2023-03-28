Holiday tip Bades Huk: Recharge your batteries on the Baltic Sea coast!

Bades Huk

Spring, summer, autumn or winter – the sea is always in season! The Ferien-Resort Bades Huk, which was recognized as one of the top addresses on the German Baltic Sea coast in the Traveler Review Awards 2023, is happy to share this credo with its guests. In an exclusive location, in the midst of a romantic natural setting of dunes, beaches, salt marshes, a bird sanctuary, cliffs and the endless expanse of the sea, holidaymakers can enjoy relaxing days in a private atmosphere.

Whether swimming, surfing, strolling on the beach or simply enjoying the fresh air, those who come to the sea will be captivated. Miles away from everyday life and yet very close (about 2 hours from Berlin and Hamburg), the Wismar Bay is a real insider tip for everyone who wants to escape the hustle and bustle of the classic tourist hot spots. In Bades Huk, everything revolves around the well-being of the guest. 77 beach apartments – just a few steps from the beach, marina and golf course, offer peace and relaxation in all its facets. The 5-star beach apartments are characterized by an individual feel-good interior and have 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, a roof or dune terrace and high-quality branded equipment with a spacious ambience. Dogs are also welcome guests in selected apartments – these have been awarded the “Paw Classification” seal of quality by the DTV.

Another special feature: The living experience is combined in Bades Huk with an extensive resort service. For example, in the Bades Huk Shop you will find everything you need for your daily needs, including a selection of regional products and fresh bread rolls every day. The Bades Huk Marina Café & Bistro invites you to an extensive breakfast including a sea view. Later, guests can enjoy snacks or a sundowner here overlooking the bay. The marina with 100 berths and a highly modernized 18-hole championship course offer variety as well as the high-quality sauna and fitness area. Depending on the weather, yoga courses take place directly on the beach. Bicycle and SUP rentals are also located directly on site.

The scenic diversity of Wismar Bay can be easily explored from Bades Huk by bike, on foot or on the water. The Baltic Sea resort of Boltenhagen and the Hanseatic city of Wismar can be reached from Bades Huk in less than 20 minutes, and the island of Poel is about 30 minutes away by car. An extensive offer such as sailing, SUP, diving, kiting and much more is available. On request, the guest can be supported by the team in planning their free time. The flora and fauna habitat of this region offers a varied backdrop to discover, relax and recharge your batteries.

You can find more information about the Bades Huk holiday resort at: www.badeshuk.de

