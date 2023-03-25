Hollywood Beauty Awards: Nabil Hayari, the Franco-Algerian couturier awarded with the stars

Nabil Hayari, a French fashion designer born in 1973 of Algerian origin and founder of the “Hayari Paris” brand received the international award for best fashion designer in Hollywood on March 9, 2023 in the presence of Charlize Theron, Viola Davis, Lionel Richie and more.

In a video posted on the account of “Hayari Paris” two days after the award ceremony, the announcement of the winner was made. We can therefore read that Nabil Hayari is the big winner of this year, as far as this category is concerned.

The 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBA), founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, honored the architects of beauty on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Taglyan in Los Angeles. The HBAs recognize talent in hair, makeup, photography and styling for film, television, music, red carpet and editorial, as well as special winners.

This year, audiences around the world were able to virtually join the full show in an HBA Metaverse world designed by NFT Oasis.

Hollywood Beauty Awards: the meeting of the stars

The stars lit up the red carpet at the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, held Thursday night at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. This event was organized to raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Many celebrities were present at the call of this glamorous evening. Ciara and Anne Hathaway thus made a remarkable appearance, both dressed in magnificent dresses. But they weren’t the only ones making a splash. Actresses Sofia Vergara, Viola Davis and Charlize Theron also attended the evening, although the latter did not walk the red carpet.

During the ceremony, the stars attended the presentation of the awards which rewarded beauty professionals, such as hairdressers, make-up artists and stylists. These experts have been recognized for their outstanding work in the film and television industry.

Nabil Hayari: from passion for couture to international fame

Nabil Hayari, born in 1973 in Batna, a city located southeast of Algiers, began to take an interest in sewing and embroidery from an early age, working alongside his grandmother. Very soon, he showed an exceptional talent for creating sketches and clothes, which brought him the attention of many professionals in the industry.

His career therefore led him to join the prestigious Sup de Mode school, where he finished top of his class and where his skills were noticed by the School of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Parisienne. Wishing to sublimate women by redesigning them, Nabil decided to create his own brand, Hayari Couture Paris, in 2009, with the help of businessman Hugues Alard.

The eponymous brand Hayari Paris was thus born, representing Parisian luxury and know-how in couture, perfumery and costume jewelry. The brand’s private and bespoke collections celebrate feminine beauty and are an ode to timeless elegance.