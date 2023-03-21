REPLAY – D-500 before the Olympics: are we ready? The Franceinfo Talk debate

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place in 500 days. Transport, budget, ticketing and sports infrastructure sites: what is the progress of the preparations? This is the subject of Talk franceinfo. Every evening from 6 p.m., Manon Mella and her guests debate with Internet users on the franceinfo Twitch channel.

The Summer Olympics are due to start on July 26, 2024 in the French capital for the third time in its history. On Tuesday March 14, President Emmanuel Macron received the partner companies and spoke with Tony Estanguet, the president of the organizing committee. 500 days from the opening ceremony, the countdown has begun and preparations are accelerating. While several projects are still underway, we take stock of the organization of this historic event.

Manon Mella receives Alexandre Faureresearcher in urban studies at EHESS and Virgil Cailletgeneral delegate of the Union Sport & Cycle in the Talk to discuss it.

The ticket office under the fire of criticism

The sale of the first tickets for the Paris Olympic Games has already created controversy. Many French people believe that these are inaccessible because they are much too expensive. If the organizers repeat that the prices are reasonable compared to the ticket office of the London 2012 Games, the critics do not weaken.

The promise of “popular and accessible games” which seemed to be the bet of the organizing committee is already in question. In addition, some concerns are felt on the side of transport or security. How is the preparation for the Paris Olympics progressing?

Join us from 6 p.m. Monday to Friday on the franceinfo Twitch channel to participate in Manon Mella’s Talk. One hour of exchange, clarification, debate around topical and social issues.