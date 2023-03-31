Report: Eintracht also withdraws offer for N’Dicka

On Friday morning, ‘Sport1’ reported that Eintracht Frankfurt had withdrawn the offer to extend Daichi Kamada’s (26) contract. The same has now apparently happened in the case of Evan N’Dicka (23): According to ‘Bild’, there is no longer any offer on the table for the central defender either.

Sports director Markus Krösche had been fighting for new deals with the two regular players for a long time – in vain. Now both Kamada and N’Dicka are leaving SGE on a free transfer this summer. Kamada is said to have already agreed with Borussia Dortmund, N’Dicka with FC Barcelona.

However, it has not been finally clarified that these are really the new clubs of the two. Both are also keeping other options open in other European countries. Recently, rumors have been circulating that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Kamada and that Liverpool are interested in N’Dicka.