REPORTING. Pas-de-Calais: a “street shrink” to meet young people who dare not talk about their anxieties

Accompanied by educators in Harnes, clinical psychologist Célya Moungari establishes contact with adolescents and gains their trust. This system will be tested for a year in the neighborhoods of several municipalities in Pas-de-Calais.

In Harnes in Pas-de-Calais, Nordine and Myriam, the two educators, arrive on the basketball court with Célya, the street psychologist, Nordine addresses a group of young people: “For those who do not know, we are specialized educators, we intervene in the neighborhood. And there, we are accompanied by our colleague Célya because we have a psychologist now with us. Do not hesitate if you have any questions”they tell them.

In Pas-de-Calais, street educators meet adolescents with this psychologist by their side. Since the Covid, the needs have increased, with young people whose mental health has deteriorated and who have become increasingly isolated since confinement. However, there are few places in the medico-psychological centers so this “street psychologist” walks around the neighborhoods to talk to young people. The contact is made gently and a schoolboy ends up approaching: Enzo, 14, is intrigued by the presence of this psychologist.

“We have a lot of pressure in college because we have exams, especially in third year where the pressure is quite strong” Enzo, a 14 year old boy at franceinfo

“I don’t know how to manage all of this and it’s like a stress, a ball. And that’s where we need to free ourselves, to talk a little more”, he confides.

The dialogue then naturally takes place with Célya Moungari: “I think it’s good that you are aware of it in fact, because there are some who stress just with the lessons. And for them, they don’t need to see a shrink because it’s not a serious problem. But it’s cool that you notice it, that you also play football to externalize all that”.

After winning the confidence of teenagers, she already receives some of them in her office, often the most serious cases.

“The basic issues are adolescent issues of harassment. In addition here in Pas-de-Calais, there are cases of touching, a lot.” Célya Moungari street psychologist at franceinfo

“But as the young man said about stress, it’s good that he is aware of it. Just that, you have to take it to the root because when there is a big event that happens, there, the stress overwhelms and we can’t manage it”, continues the psychologist. When there is an emergency, Célya Moungari struggles to find an appointment in a medico-psychological center because it is not something that parents or teenagers will do easily.

The head of the specialized prevention service “Avenir des cités”, Sadek Deghima confirms: “We intervene in working-class neighborhoods where going to see a shrink is not part of family practice, it’s very complicated. Already, it represents a cost. There are families for whom a shrink is madness. They tell you: we’re not crazy”. “street shrink” also intervenes during workshops with teenagers. This system will be tested for a year in the neighborhoods of three municipalities in Pas-de-Calais.