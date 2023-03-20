Resident Evil 4: Capcom shows a cute anime trailer for the remake

Capcom draws attention to the remake of Resident Evil 4 with a rather unusual commercial: This picks up on the plot of the horror game, but was realized in the style of classic anime series, which may have shaped the childhoods of many gamers who have now grown up.

The cute video was produced by Capcom together with the Nippon Animation studio, which is responsible for series such as Wickie and the strong men, Heidi, Maya the Bee and Perrine – and that’s exactly what you can see in the almost one-minute clip. In it we see the protagonist Leon arriving in the sleepy Spanish village on his search for the President’s daughter Ashley Graham and questioning the residents there. Instead of answers, he only gets an ax in his head – even if the whole video remains completely bloodless.

Other characters from the game like the tentacle dogs or the iconic chainsaw man can also be seen briefly in the video. It is uncertain whether we can actually expect further episodes after the first episode “Leon and the Mysterious Village”.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on March 24, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.