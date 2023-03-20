Preview: Will Diablo IV be the messiah of hack ‘n’ slash?

Announced at BlizzCon 2019, the existence of Diablo IV simultaneously aroused the worst apprehensions and the greatest hopes among fans of the saga made in Blizzard. After the very controversial Diablo III and the repeated scandals caused by Diablo Immortal, Activision Blizzard is playing a balancing act with Diablo IV. The stakes are enormous for the franchise: to restore its somewhat chipped image, and to reassert itself as a must in the video game landscape. To do this, ActiBlizz has a ready-made magic formula: that of going back to basics. But make no mistake, it’s not about going retrograde… We were able to get our hands on the beta version of the Horned Beast, and despite some technical chaos, the title also had a technical knockout.

