Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mitsuri Kanroji comes to real life thanks to this spectacular cosplay

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mitsuri Kanroji comes to real life thanks to this spectacular cosplay

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 20, 2023

Kimetsu no Yaibaalso know as Demon Slayer and broadcast on the Netflix streaming platform, it is one of the most acclaimed anime today, with a plot that captivated manga followers and introduced Mitsuri Kanroji as Pilar del Amor.

This manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose publication began on February 15, 2016 in the Shūeisha publisher’s weekly Shukan Shōnen Jump magazine and which was later adapted into an anime by Ufotable from April 2019, revealed to the Nine Pillars, the elite group of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *