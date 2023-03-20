Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mitsuri Kanroji comes to real life thanks to this spectacular cosplay

Kimetsu no Yaibaalso know as Demon Slayer and broadcast on the Netflix streaming platform, it is one of the most acclaimed anime today, with a plot that captivated manga followers and introduced Mitsuri Kanroji as Pilar del Amor.

This manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose publication began on February 15, 2016 in the Shūeisha publisher’s weekly Shukan Shōnen Jump magazine and which was later adapted into an anime by Ufotable from April 2019, revealed to the Nine Pillars, the elite group of the Demon Slayer Corps.

In the case of Mitsuriwas a demon hunter of this body with great skills such as her experience as a swordsman, increased speed, great physical strength, flexibility and more, confusing her enemies with her helpless young appearance and fighting them with her talent with the sword.

The spectacular cosplay of Mitsuri Kanjori

Mitsuri has served as a source of inspiration for hundreds of cosplayers around the world who have wanted to dress up as her. That’s the chaos of Kayla, better known on social media as rinnegoddesswith more than 126 thousand followers on Instagram and that, according to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codemade this spectacular cosplay.

“MY FAVORITE HASHIRA IS HERE!!! I love Mitsuri, she is so cute and strong. She just wants to eat and be loved and HONESTLY?!?!?! I’m so happy Demon Slayer is back!”, wrote the content creator, referring to the release of the movie Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village.

As we can see, the model recreates the green eyes of the Pillar of Love, her moles located parallel under her cheekbones, the pink hair with the green gradient and the braided pigtailsin addition to the custom outfit of the Demon Extermination Corps, with white shirt and black jacket slightly tinted with pink.

