Microsoft may launch Xbox mobile game store in 2024

In a new interview with Financial Timesvia The VergeXbox boss Phil Spencer says Microsoft is currently building an Xbox mobile game store that could launch as early as 2024.

“We want to be in a position where we can offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen that someone wants to play on,” says Phil Spencer and continues.

“Today we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think is coming where those devices open up.

Microsoft’s expectation is that both Apple and Google, which currently dominate the mobile game market, will have to open up their app stores in the near future.

Microsoft is currently in the process of trying to buy game publisher Activision Blizzard, which owns major mobile games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Candy Crush Saga.