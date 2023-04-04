Resident Evil 4 Remake: beware, a bug can delete your game

A huge bug is currently affecting the Steam version of Resident Evil 4 Remake. It is so bad that it can erase your Steam save and thus cause you to lose your entire game. Capcom is already preparing a patch and explains how to avoid the bug.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out le 24 mars 2023 sur PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S et PC via Steam. Players who are still hesitant to buy it can also play the demo available on all platforms. Not all PC gamers enjoy the same experience, however. And for good reason, a huge bug is currently affecting the Steam version du remake de Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4’s big bug is able delete players’ Steam saves. They therefore risk losing all their progress. Several players have already reported this bug. Capcom has confirmed that it is currently working on a fix. The developer also explained how players can avoid the bug so as not to lose their game.

Capcom prepares Resident Evil 4 Remake patch, players will be able to recover their save

On the Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam forum, the “King of Persia” player reported the bug on March 25. Following a Steam restart during Resident Evil 4 Remake’s online sync, the game displays the following rather disturbing message on startup: ” Unable to load system saved data. Delete all saved game data and restart the game. Restarting without deleting data will result in undownloadable save data ».

⚠️ Resident Evil 4 players ⚠️ Please be aware of a rare but critical progress bug. This issue will only occur under very specific circumstances, as detailed below. We’re working on a fix and apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rcJaFXE1jG — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 31, 2023

Following several testimonials from other affected players, Capcom was quick to officially acknowledge this bug. rare but critical “. The developer then specifies that the bug occurs under specific conditions. After the cutscene at the start of Chapter 12, players receive a key item for the continuation of the story. They should then not use their knife to attack until the received key item notification disappears from the screen. Otherwise, they risk encountering the bug.

Capcom has confirmed that this bug will be fixed in an upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake update which sold 3 million copies in just 2 days. Players who have been impacted by this bug will also be able to recover their progress after installing the patch.

