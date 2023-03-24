Resident Evil 4 Remake: Walkthrough with tips

Walkthrough for Resident Evil 4 Remake: We offer you tips in our walkthrough for the remake of Capcom’s survival action. We try to avoid blatant spoilers as much as possible, but we will guide you to the most important items such as weapons, treasures or small keys that you need to open locked drawers. You’ll also get tips on the most important boss fights in the game. On the following pages, this guide provides you with useful information, chapter by chapter, on the adapted weapon upgrades, the spinels and other new features. The developers didn’t let it go, the original from 2005 turn completely to the left. The action hunt is garnished with memorable moments like the village, which you should already know from the Resi 4 Chainsaw demo. If you initially stay away from any walkthroughs for spoiler reasons, we recommend our beginner tips for Resi 4 newcomers or our starter guide for Resident Evil 4 professionals. In both articles you will find useful information on how to start the game. Our Resident Evil 4 review gives you more details about the adventure. Notice: We have given our Resi 4 complete solution a first update.

Resident Evil 4 Remake – Walkthrough – Chapter 1

We start with our solution to Resident Evil 4 Remake (buy now / €53.99 ) with Leon’s arrival. The ex-stars cop is looking for Ashley Graham, the kidnapped daughter of the US President.

Resi 4 Remake Walkthrough – Chapter 1

Policeman in the hunting lodge

After Leon’s arrival in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you go in search of the Spanish policeman who has wandered into the undergrowth. Follow the path until you reach a gloomy hunting lodge. In the hut, examine the first room on the right of the main path. Leave the room and go back to the right. In a video sequence, Leon enters a kind of kitchen. After the villager’s attack, grab him













key and examine the interesting markers in the level. Then return to the door in the hallway decorated with symbols and enter the basement.

The next sequence is waiting behind the curtain. Then leave the basement and kill the reawakened villager running down the basement stairs. Leave the basement above and kill another resident. Then turn right and go up the stairs. After the cutscene you will find yourself outside the village. Follow the path over a wooden bridge. Watch out for the ravens on the way. Kill them and get the money. Crates and barrels marked in yellow are destroyed for ammunition, healing items or pesetas. Save your progress on the typewriter.

Investigate the area around the collapsed house and collect all the loot. Then crawl under the tree trunk and kill the two Ganados behind the wrecked truck. Loot the corpses and then follow the path. Watch out for the bear traps on the ground. Attention: Another villager is waiting in the hut on the left. Loot the hut and combine the red herb with the green one in inventory. Now run to the gate and open it to reach the village.

The village – riot with chainsaw fun

For Resident Evil 4 veterans, the village is the first memorable moment in the survival horror remake. You badly forward and observe the scenery in the village center. Here the second policeman suffers and Leon is now on his own. At this point, we recommend that you first sneak along to the left of the viewpoint with your binoculars. You get behind the houses on the left and kill one of the unfriendly villagers with a stealth kill. In the house near the yellow box, jump through the window. Collect a hand grenade (if the random number generator places one here) from the barrel here. After that, take the green herb outside and loot the box. Now you go further forward under the porch and enter the small house on the left. Here, too, you loot a box. Avoid entering the village center first, otherwise you will trigger the pack.

Our recommendation: Sneak back to the binoculars the same way and then run crouching forward and up the path to the right. Here you will also find a villager who does it as quietly as possible. Loot the chest in the shed on the right and look behind the small shed for the crate above the entrance to the village. Here you can jump down and get ready for the action in the village. From the binoculars you walk to the pyre and then enter the house on the left. This not only triggers the pack but also Dr. Salvador, the man with the chainsaw. Loot the ground floor (two barrels under the stairs and supply nearby) and then run up the stairs. Take the shotgun from the wall and the grenade in the display case to the left.

dr Salvador and the chainsaw

















The villagers have set up ladders on the windows. Run backwards to the open window and knock over the ladder. If a Ganado is already up, fire at its head and – if possible – perform a melee attack to stun her. Then take the shotgun ammo from the bed and jump out the window. Run into the house opposite. Ignore the two residents there and run to the back left into the back room. In the barrel on the right at the back you will find another hand grenade. Jump out of the window at the back and run around to the right behind the houses all the way to the back towards the gate. Now you have collected most of the important items to face the village mob. You should now consider whether you want the Dr. Salvador want to lay or not.

So much in advance: He leaves behind a gem that you can later use in a treasure. If you want to kill him, you should eliminate as few villagers as possible. The village scene ends after a certain number of kills. For the chainsaw dude you need at least three hand grenades and a few shotgun salvos on the normal difficulty level. As soon as he staggers, you should also use melee attacks. Once he dies, you’ll take out a few more of the ganados before the bell rings and the villagers flock to the little chapel. Welcome to Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Raid the entire village

We recommend that you carefully search the entire village for items. To do this, you walk into every possible house and examine all the icons or drawers. Attention: In one of the houses you will find a locked drawer and a ganado in the closet. Kill him. You cannot open the locked drawer yet. However, it is marked on the map for a later visit. Continue upstairs to the left of the chapel after looting all the areas. Here you leave the village center and head towards the farm.

On the Farm – Blue Medals, Treasure

















You reach the farm and first save right in the shed at the typewriter. Then you head towards the barn. On the left you sneak up and jump over the fence to silently kill the enemy on the pig meadow. Further back you can see a small pinwheel with a jug dangling from it. Shoot it down so that the falling treasure doesn’t fall into the filthy well. Then take the treasure with you. Go through the barn and kill a village lady. Do this and take the path on the left past the barn to the rear passage with the large lattice. There you will find a blue note on the left with the first mini-order for the dealer. There are 5 blue medals hidden on the farm. Before we tell you the localities: Just look at the map. All blue medals are marked, all you have to do is browse the locations. You now loot all the chests around here.

Tip: Find all medals in Resident Evil 4 original and get free weapon

Open the way by gear

While you can’t open the one shrine yet, take the grate on the right as you go through the locked gate. Here you pay attention to the placed mine. You can defuse them by sneaking up on them. Take the herb at the back and then climb up the ladder. Before you go through the hole in the wall, you better take the door to the left of it. Here you jump down and find a blue medal as well as a treasure and gain access to the barn. Take the items and the gear there on the ground floor. Warning: This triggers a larger opponent with a hammer. Keep him at a distance with a shotgun and otherwise score headshots with the pistol. Then do the other Ganados and plunder the farm conscientiously. Then you go to the lever with the missing gear and use it to open the way back over the bridge.

On towards the lake

After you leave the farm, you come across a house whose gate is locked. Don’t worry, you’ll come back here later for another memorable moment in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Instead, loot the yellow barrels and crates around this house. After that slides















move the cart to the side that is blocking the path next to the suspension bridge. Run down the path and then dodge the explosion. Don’t worry, no rocks will roll and you don’t have to flee via Quicktime events. Kill the villagers at the top of the bridge or just keep walking through the tunnel. In this area you are already at the lake, but watch out for opponents who are throwing dynamite for the first time. Warning: the bear traps on the ground will stop you briefly.

On the normal difficulty, the traps cost no energy. Take out the crowd of enemies, watch out for the dynamite launchers. By the way, if you shoot at the poles in your hand, they will explode immediately. From the tunnel on the left in the shed you loot the items and turn off a placed bomb. By the way, in the larger shed in the middle you will find one of 16 castellan figures on top of the hole in the roof at the back from the window entrance. Then enter the large hut further back. The chapter ends in the basement and Leon gets to know Luis Serra and the mayor.

You have completed Chapter 1 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. On the following page of our walkthrough you will find tips for chapter 2. The game takes you through the factory into the valley and to the mayor. You get the insignia key to be able to enter the chapel in the village.